Members of the Sikkim State Level Sonam Lochar Festival Committee 2025 formally invited Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to the upcoming State Level Sonam Lochar Festival, scheduled for January 27, 2025.

The committee met CM Tamang at Mintogang on the morning of January 23 and extended the formal invitation. The Sonam Lochar Festival will take place at Jautar, Soreng, and promises to be a vibrant celebration of Sikkim's cultural heritage.

The event will feature a blend of traditional performances, along with musical performances by renowned Nepali artists, including singer Raju Lama, Uday, and Manila Sotang.

The festival will also see participation from other celebrated Nepali artists, showcasing the diversity of Sikkim’s rich cultural fabric.

The festival committee has called on the public to join in the festivities, encouraging everyone to be a part of this grand celebration.