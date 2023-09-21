Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Sonam Lama and senior state government officials on September 21 sought blessings from His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama at his official residence in Dharamshala.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Tamang extended a warm invitation to His Holiness for a visit to the state of Sikkim in October later this year. This invitation was made on behalf of the people of Sikkim, and it was received with immense gratitude by His Holiness.

His Holiness expressed his joy and eagerness to visit Sikkim, recalling his previous visits and the cordial relationship he shares with the people of the state. The prospect of his visit has brought immense joy and happiness among devotees and followers in Sikkim.



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The Chief Minister took the opportunity to apprise His Holiness of the state government's relentless efforts to promote peace and harmony among all sections of society. The Chief Minister stated the significance of such initiatives in fostering unity and well-being within the state.

During the interaction, His Holiness discussed the importance of promoting Buddhism through logic and reasoning. He also highlighted the growing interest in scientific concepts within Buddhism, particularly concerning mental health and inner peace.

It's noteworthy that September 21 is globally observed as the 'International Day of Peace,' a theme that resonates with the core values of Buddhism and the teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister Ecclesiastical Department Sonam Lama, Chief Secretary VB Pathak, and other high-ranking officials from the Sikkim government.