Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on Facebook this evening that he extended a formal invitation to Hon'ble Governor Om Prakash Mathur for the upcoming 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly budget session. The session is scheduled to be held from August 5 to 9 at the Raj Bhavan.

In his post, CM Tamang shared, "This evening, I called on the Hon'ble Governor, Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji at Raj Bhavan. During the meeting, I extended a formal invitation to the Hon'ble Governor for the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly budget session scheduled to be held from August 5 to 9." He further mentioned that the Governor has graciously accepted the invitation and will be attending the opening day of the session.

This budget session is important and significant for the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) as it is the first one conducted by the party following their landslide victory in the 2024 elections. The SKM's triumph has set the stage for this pivotal legislative session, where the party will present its budgetary plans and initiatives for the state's development.