Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang recently attended a special dinner hosted by Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan, as part of the ongoing celebrations marking 50 years of statehood.

In a statement, the chief minister expressed his deep gratitude for being part of the memorable evening, which brought together key dignitaries and senior officials of the state and central government. “As part of the celebrations marking 50 years of our Statehood, I had the honour of attending a special dinner hosted by the Hon’ble Governor, Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji, at Raj Bhavan,” said CM Tamang.

The gathering saw the presence of several high-profile guests, including Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Justice Biswanath Somadder, and his spouse; the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly; Cabinet Ministers; MLAs; and top government functionaries such as the Cabinet Secretary, Chief Secretary, Commissioners-cum-Secretaries, and Secretaries.

Also in attendance were senior military officials, including the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 17th Mountain Division, and representatives from the central government. The dinner served as a formal yet warm occasion to commemorate Sikkim’s 50-year journey as a state of the Indian Union.

The Chief Minister described the evening as significant and deeply meaningful, not only for its ceremonial value but also for the spirit of unity and progress it reflected. He extended special thanks to the Hon’ble Governor for his generous hospitality and for hosting such a distinguished gathering.

“This dinner was not just a celebration but a reflection of the journey we have all been a part of in building our State. I express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble Governor for his warm hospitality and for bringing us all together to mark this milestone in our State’s journey,” CM Tamang said.