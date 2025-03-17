Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang participated in a high-level meeting on the implementation of new criminal laws in the Northeastern region. The meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focused on assessing the preparedness and execution of three newly enacted laws across the region.

Chief Minister Tamang underlined Sikkim’s commitment to national security, particularly given its strategic position bordering other countries.

“As a border state with China, Nepal, and Bhutan, Sikkim prioritizes national security. Our government is committed to strengthening law enforcement, judicial efficiency, and forensic capabilities to enhance security,” the Chief Minister stated.

Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang presented a detailed report outlining the state's progress, challenges, and strategies for adapting to the new legal framework. The state government has launched multiple initiatives to ensure a smooth transition, including:

Strengthening border surveillance to prevent security threats.

Enhancing intelligence infrastructure for proactive law enforcement.

Upgrading police technology to improve security management.

The discussions also covered broader aspects of policing and judicial reforms. CM Tamang emphasised the need for:

Strengthening digital infrastructure in police stations.

Expanding video conferencing facilities to improve legal accessibility.

Upgrading forensic laboratories for evidence-based investigations.

Implementing specialised training programs for law enforcement officers.

Modernising police stations with advanced technology.

Enhancing cybercrime awareness and response capabilities.

He also reiterated Sikkim’s commitment to police modernisation and initiatives for women’s safety, ensuring the state remains equipped to address contemporary security challenges.

CM Tamang expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Assam government for organising the event, calling it a crucial platform for shaping the future of law enforcement in the Northeast.

Senior officials, including Sikkim’s Director General of Police Akshay Sachdeva, Principal Secretary to the CMO SD Dhakal, and Law & Parliamentary Secretary Suraj Chettri, were present at the meeting.