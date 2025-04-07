Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang underlined the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to strengthen agriculture and horticulture in the Northeast during a key meeting of the High-Level Task Force convened by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

The meeting, attended by Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Cabinet Ministers from across the region, focused on enhancing value chains and improving market linkages. It was followed by another session centered on investment promotion and tourism—both seen as critical to unlocking the region’s economic potential.

Tamang emphasised that while policy changes are important, they must be backed by stronger financial support from national banks, upgraded infrastructure, expanded use of technology, and easier market access.

He also praised Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for his role in the discussions. The Sikkim CM stressed that the region’s untapped agricultural and horticultural potential can only be realised through better road connectivity, inter-state coordination, and increased participation from all stakeholders—governments, financial institutions, private players, and local communities.

Discussions during the task force sessions focused on practical measures such as expanding cold storage networks, empowering farmer cooperatives, and improving transportation links to major national markets.

“Agriculture and horticulture are not just about food production. They are also about sustaining the livelihood of a large part of the population in the Northeast,” Tamang said, adding that investing in these sectors is essentially investing in the region’s future.

Calling for collaboration among governments, financial institutions, private players, and local communities, he concluded on a hopeful note: “With innovation, cooperation, and determination, we can take agriculture and horticulture in our region to new heights.”