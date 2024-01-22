Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his profound joy and gratitude as he participated in the Pran Pratistha Samaroh organized by the Sri Ramotsav Samity at MG Marg. The event was attended by dignitaries, including the Speaker, Ministers, MLAs, government officials and devoted attendees.

In a social media post on January 22, CM Tamang conveyed his honor in being a part of the ceremony and extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for the historic Pran Pratistha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Prime Minister Modi, earlier in the day, concluded the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, marking the symbolic return of Lord Ram to his sacred birthplace after 500 years. The Prime Minister, immersed in devotion, led the ceremony following an 11-day 'anushthan' ritual characterized by stringent austere practices.

The occasion held profound significance, symbolizing the culmination of a journey that spanned centuries, and was conducted under the watchful eye of PM Modi, along with the guidance of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. The ceremonies not only honored religious traditions but also exemplified the unity of purpose in realizing the long-cherished dream of a grand Ram Mandir.

CM Tamang conveyed his congratulations to PM Modi and the Central Government on behalf of the people of Sikkim, expressing gratitude to all involved in the Ayodhya celebration.