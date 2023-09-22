Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extends gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and the Central Government for Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha overwhelmingly passed the Women's Reservation Bill, known as the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

This historic legislation aims to provide a remarkable 33% reservation to women in the lower house and legislative assemblies.

CM from his official Facebook page shared "It fills my heart with immense joy and pride to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the respected women of our beloved state, Sikkim, and our great nation, Bharat as well as a debt of gratitude to the Hon'ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Central Government."



Also Read: Sikkim's civil society warns government on the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act

On the otherhand, Sikkim's civil society organization Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj cautioned the government on the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 which allows the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institution, issuance of a driving license, preparation of voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage or appointment to a government job will come into force from October 1.

General Secretary of Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj Passang Sherpa said "Since the matter falls under the concurrent list and the state has a lot to consider before implementing we would like to draw the government's attention to this new act and not accept it easily and it needs to be discussed thoroughly before implementing it. Sikkim is a different state, and we fear it may hamper rule 4(4) and Sikkim's old law under Sikkim's safeguarding Article 371 F. He also said if needed they will organise a party to have detailed deliberation and discussions."