Sikkim launches ‘Kanuni Sahyog Abhiyan’ to promote legal awareness across state

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on August 31, launched the state-wide Kanuni Sahyog Abhiyan, a campaign aimed at delivering legal support directly to people’s doorsteps.

The programme, which aligns with the chief minister’s vision of a Sunaulo, Samridha, Samartha Sikkim, seeks to strengthen community awareness on critical issues including women empowerment, youth engagement, and a Nasha-Mukta Sikkim.

The campaign was inaugurated at Rorathang in Rhenock Constituency and will progressively cover all constituencies on a weekly basis, ensuring that rural and remote communities also benefit.

Speaking at the launch, CM Tamang emphasised that legal literacy is crucial for creating an empowered and informed society, adding that every citizen should have unhindered access to judicial services.

Key objectives of the initiative include spreading awareness about basic legal rights, educating citizens on essential laws such as POCSO, Anti-Drugs legislation, Domestic Violence, Women & Child Rights, and Mental Healthcare, and providing free legal consultations and affidavit services. By directly engaging with the public, the program seeks to bridge the gap between legal institutions and the community.