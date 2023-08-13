Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on August 13 launched the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign at Chakung school, under the Soreng district for the state of Sikkim.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang said the concept of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and its concluding chapter, the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign have been envisaged not only as a tribute to the martyrs but also to instill the values of patriotism and service towards the nation and nation-building.



The event also saw all the dignitaries take the Panch Pran pledge, which the CM administered after the unveiling of ‘Shilaphalakam’(Memorial plaque), a memorial with the names of local freedom fighters, for the same saluting the spirit of sacrifice of local bravehearts from the village Retired army personnel Dawa Bhutia was felicitated. He was also part of the Peacekeeping Force. The program ended with a tree plantation under ‘Vasudha Vandan’.

The nationwide “Meri Mati Mera Desh” Campaign was launched on 9th August 2023, to pay tribute to the ‘Veers’ who laid down their lives for the country. From August 9 to 30, the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign will include programs at the village, and block levels, by local urban bodies and state and national levels. The campaign aims to honour the brave freedom fighters and bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Lastly, CM handed over the fistful of soil used during the Panch Pran pledge for an 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' which carries soil From all corners of the country in 7500 Kalash to create an ‘Amrit Vatika’ in Delhi. This ‘Amrit Vatika’ will symbolize the commitment to ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Similar events were held across all districts, subdivisions, and gram panchayats across the State.