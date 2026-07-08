Sikkim CM launches 'Mission: Million Oak Trees by 2047' to boost water security, biodiversity

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday, July 7, launched 'Mission: Million Oak Trees by 2047', a statewide initiative aimed at protecting Himalayan oak forests to strengthen water security, conserve biodiversity and promote long-term environmental sustainability.

The mission was unveiled during the Sikkim Paryavaran Parva 2026 programme organised by the Forest and Environment Department at the Lagyap Reserve Forest along J N Road.

Launching the campaign by planting the first oak sapling, Tamang also released the Oak Forest Restoration Manual and flagged off a safari vehicle for the Barsey Rhododendron Wildlife Sanctuary along with nine forest patrol vehicles.

Describing the initiative as a landmark environmental campaign, the chief minister said large-scale plantation of native oak species would enhance ecological security, protect biodiversity and improve long-term water sustainability across the Himalayan state.

Calling environmental conservation a shared responsibility, Tamang urged government departments, educational institutions, local bodies, non-governmental organisations and citizens to actively participate in preserving Sikkim's natural heritage.

He said the state was facing increasing challenges from climate change, deforestation and declining water resources, and directed all sub-divisional officers to utilise vacant government land for plantations and kitchen gardens through community participation.

Highlighting that nearly 47.33 per cent of Sikkim's geographical area is under forest cover, Tamang stressed the need to preserve and expand the state's green cover while maintaining a balance between conservation and development.

The chief minister also called for scientific monitoring of plantations, better maintenance of roadside trees and greater public participation in afforestation efforts. He reiterated that no new encroachments on forest or government land would be allowed.

During the programme, Tamang inaugurated the Sikkim Forest Training Institute at Bulbuley, established under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted Sikkim Biodiversity Conservation and Forest Management Project.

The institute will function as the state's premier centre for training, research and capacity building in forestry, biodiversity conservation and sustainable natural resource management, while strengthening the skills of frontline forest personnel.

The event was attended by Deputy Speaker Rajkumari Thapa, Forest Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, ministers, MLAs, senior government officials and Forest Department personnel.