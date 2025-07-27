Sikkim CM launches Rs 5 lakh medical insurance scheme for licenced commercial taxi drivers

In a move aimed at strengthening social security for the state’s transport workforce, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has launched a dedicated medical insurance scheme for licensed commercial taxi drivers. The scheme offers an annual medical coverage of Rs 5 lakh per driver.

The announcement was made during the observance of the Seventh Sarathi Samman Diwas, a day dedicated to honoring the contributions of taxi drivers across the state. Initially, the scheme will benefit approximately 5,000 registered commercial drivers, with a commitment from the government to scale up the coverage in subsequent phases.

Highlighting the essential role that taxi drivers play in the state's socio-economic framework, CM Tamang stated,

“Taxi drivers are the unsung backbone of our state’s mobility and economy. Their relentless service ensures connectivity across our challenging terrain and contributes directly to our economic vitality.”

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the increasing presence of women drivers, commending their ability to balance professional duties and family life. He lauded their growing involvement in the sector as a progressive step toward gender inclusivity and empowerment.

The newly launched insurance scheme is seen as a vital step toward improving the welfare and dignity of transport workers, many of whom lack structured health coverage despite facing occupational hazards on a daily basis.