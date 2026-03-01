Sikkim CM lays foundation for 150-room five-star hotel in Gangtok

Foundation stone for a 150-room five-star hotel was laid in the State capital on March 1, as Sikkim looks to expand its premium hospitality capacity amid rising tourist arrivals.

The property, to operate as Hyatt Regency Gangtok, will come up at Mintokgang within the Suryavilas mixed-use development, around 2 km from MG Marg and along State Highway 310 leading to Nathu La Pass.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who attended the ceremony, described the foundation stone as “a symbol of trust, partnership and the bright future we are building together in our beautiful Himalayan state”. He said tourism remains “a vital pillar of our economy and a lifeline for thousands of families”.

Visitor numbers have continued to climb in Sikkim, with Gangtok recording over 17 lakh tourist arrivals in 2025, including more than 71,000 foreign visitors. The State currently has the capacity to host an estimated 42,000 to 45,000 tourists per day. Officials indicated that premium inventory in the city centre remains limited despite sustained growth.

The 150-room hotel will be developed on a 3.27-acre site by Gyalshing Hotels Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle under SM Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd. The project is positioned to address demand in the luxury segment, particularly for corporate events, destination weddings and conferences in the Eastern Himalayas.

Facilities are proposed to include two restaurants, a bar and lounge, a Regency Club, spa, gymnasium and an outdoor swimming pool, along with around 13,000 sq ft of meeting and event space. A licensed casino is also part of the integrated plan.

The Chief Minister said he was confident the hotel would “reflect the spirit of Sikkim, showcasing local art, promoting local cuisine, sourcing local produce and supporting local talent”. Officials added that the project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment and strengthen local supply chains linked to tourism and services.