Ahead of the 2024 state assembly polls, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang laid the foundation stone for Lhatsun Chenpo Centre at Simik Lingzey under Singtam Khamdong constituency in the presence of 12th Chamgon Kenting Tai Situ Rinpoche, 10th Kyabje Tinkey Gonjang Rinpoche.

Minister for Rural Development and Ecclesiastical Department, Sonam Lama speaking on the sideline of the event shared the importance and urgency of establishing the Lhatsun Chenpo statue in Sikkim labelling it as a crucial endeavour under the guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Highlighting the magnitude of the project, Lama revealed plans for a 100-crore initiative comprising three distinct projects, including the Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo project, the Phuntsog Namgyal project and another project in a separate village.



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Lama said that with the blessings of Tai Situ Rinpoche, who graced the occasion with his presence and conducted the Bhumi Pujan, the center holds promise not only for the spiritual well-being of Sikkim's inhabitants but also for its tourism sector.

Lama foresees a surge in tourist influx from both India and abroad, particularly in the Khamdong–Singtam Assembly constituency presenting opportunities for economic growth and cultural exchange.

The Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo Centre, spread across 7.92 acres and with an estimated cost of Rs 43.59 crore, will be a testament to Sikkim's commitment to preserving its Buddhist legacy. Phase I of the project will see the construction of a center dedicated to Buddhism and Buddhist craft, alongside the towering 50-foot statue of Latsun Khempo. Furthermore, the project envisions the replication of four sacred caves in Sikkim.