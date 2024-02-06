Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang laid the foundation stone for Limboo Bhawan in Singtam on February 6, in an event organized by Yakthung Tonjo Songjumbho, Singtam.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Tamang expressed the government's commitment to promoting and safeguarding the diverse cultural heritage of Sikkim. "From the beginning of our administration, we have tirelessly supported, protected, and celebrated all religions, communities, and cultural practices," he stated. He stated the importance of the newly initiated Limboo Bhawan as a testament to the government's mission of ensuring equal dignity and rights for all citizens.

Highlighting the significance of cultural preservation, Tamang assured citizens of the government's active support in such endeavors. He also announced plans for the construction of a Limboo Bhawan and a Bhawan for the Scheduled Caste Community in Mangshila in the near future. "Preserving our cultural heritage is a shared responsibility, and I assured citizens that the government will actively support these efforts. Similarly, I am pleased to announce the state government's initiative to construct a Limboo Bhawan and a Bhawan for the Scheduled Caste Community in Mangshila in the days to come," he affirmed.