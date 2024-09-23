Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with the President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey to discuss the development of football in the state.

During the meeting, the chief minister and the AIFF president explored various initiatives to create better opportunities for aspiring football players.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Tamang stated that the meeting aimed the development of the sport. He stated, "I had the opportunity to meet and engage with Shri Kalyan Chaubey, President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Our discussion focused on the development of football in our state, exploring various initiatives that could create better opportunities for aspiring football players."

Furthermore, the Sikkim CM informed that he also briefed Chaubey on the club culture in the region, emphasising the importance of grassroots football to nurture and promote the next generation of footballers.

Meanwhile, in response to the meeting, the AIFF president appreciated the Sikkim government's approach in promoting the game and assured full support from the association.