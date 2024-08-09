Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Major General K.S. Dhatwal of the 27 Mountain Division at his official residence to discuss the military activities in North Sikkim and the water levels in lakes.

During his visit, Major General Dhatwal provided an overview of the ongoing military activities in the region and provided detailed information regarding the infrastructure development initiatives along the riverside.

These activities are aimed at mitigating soil erosion, including identifying critical areas and coordinating with the Chief Secretary on river training efforts.

Dhatwal also updated the Sikkim chief minister on the current status of the lakes in North Sikkim, emphasising their regular monitoring to track any changes in water levels.

Taking to Facebook, CM Tamang shared the information and stated, "I assured him of the state government's steadfast support and collaboration with the army in their endeavours."