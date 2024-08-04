Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on August 4 met Lok Sabha MP, Sambit Patra at his official residence, to extend gratitude for his support and collaboration to Sikkim.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Sambit Patra had arrived at Bagdogra Airport on August 3 for a two-day visit to Sikkim, on August 3 and 4.

The Sikkim CM hailed Patra's insights, stating that they reflect the spirit of cooperation and collaboration essential for the welfare of Sikkim and India.

Taking to Facebook, CM Tamang wrote, "Earlier today, I had the pleasure of meeting the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puri, Sambit Patra, at my official residence. His presence and insights, reflecting the spirit of cooperation and collaboration essential for the welfare of our state and country, are greatly appreciated."

According to Patra, who held an interactive session with local stakeholders on August 3, Sikkim is poised to reap substantial benefits from the Union Budget 2024-25.

Patra highlighted several key allocations and initiatives aimed at improving the state’s infrastructure, rural development and welfare programs.

Patra said that Sikkim boasts the highest percentage of working women in the country at 58.4 per cent.