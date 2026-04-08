Sikkim CM meets Finance Minister, secures Rs 820 crore assistance

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, advancing the state’s development agenda.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Government of India for including the “Pride of Hills: Special Development Assistance for the Hill States” under the SASCI 2026–27 framework, which has secured an additional allocation of Rs 820 crore for Sikkim.

The leaders also held detailed discussions on the state’s long-term priorities, focusing on sustainable economic growth and the modernization of key infrastructure.

Tamang highlighted the success of the “Vibrant Villages” programme, an initiative of Narendra Modi, noting its positive impact on border communities. He also extended an invitation to the Finance Minister for her upcoming visit to these areas.

The meeting underscored strong coordination between the Centre and the state in driving development initiatives tailored to the needs of hill regions.