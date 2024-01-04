Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, along with key colleagues engaged in a pivotal meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block, New Delhi on Janaury 4. The high-profile gathering, which included the Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Arun Upreti, and Cabinet Ministers Kunga Nima Lepcha, Sonam Lama, Bedu Singh Panth, Mingma Norbu Sherpa, and Bhim Hang Limboo aimed to address critical issues concerning the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Tamang apprised the Union Home Minister of the pressing challenges faced by Sikkim. The key points of discussion included the demand for Tribal status for 12 left-out communities of Sikkim, the reservation of seats for the Limboo-Tamang Community in the State Legislative Assembly, and the forthcoming visit of His Holiness Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, to Sikkim. Chief Minister Tamang stated the urgency of resolving these longstanding issues for the betterment of the people of Sikkim.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah listened attentively and assured them that the raised issues would be considered favorably by the Government of India.