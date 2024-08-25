Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Union Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, at his official residence in New Delhi, on August 25.

The meeting focused on vital healthcare needs in Sikkim.

Chief Minister Tamang congratulated Scindia on his recent appointment, acknowledging his role in shaping regional development.

During the discussion, Tamang submitted a memorandum requesting financial aid for upgrading hospitals in Mangan and Namchi districts and for establishing a new medical college in Gangtok district.

Scindia expressed his commitment to addressing these critical needs and assured support for the proposed initiatives. Tamang extended his gratitude for Scindia’s positive and encouraging response.