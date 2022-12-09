Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on December 9 called on his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh in Imphal.

The two leaders discussed various matters with respect to their states and the north east region.

The Sikkim Chief Minister was accompanied by Sikkim Commerce and Industries minister BS Panth, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and SD Shakal who is the secretary to the Sikkim Chief Minister.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh after the meeting said, "As Northeast Indian states get closer with enhanced connectivity, we will continue to work together to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of making North East the growth engine of the Nation."

Meanwhile, both the Chief Ministers also deliberated on a host of key issues including trade and commerce, tourism besides others.

Earlier, the Sikkim Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Imphal International Airport to attend the historic Shandmashik Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya at Santolabari.