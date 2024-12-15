Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his support and conveyed best wishes to the Namsoong and Loosong celebrations, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister met with members of the Namsoong Celebration Committee and the Loosong-Namsoong Celebration Committee earlier today. The committees were led by Tourism Minister and Yuksom-Tashiding MLA TT Bhutia, along with Barfung MLA and Advisor Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia.

During the meeting, the members extended formal invitations to the Chief Minister for their respective events. In response, Tamang expressed his appreciation and commended the committees for their efforts in upholding Sikkim’s cultural traditions.

“I had the pleasure of meeting the esteemed members of the Namsoong Celebration Committee and the Loosong-Namsoong Celebration Committee today. I extend my best wishes for the success of their celebrations and future endeavors. May they continue to preserve and promote their cherished traditions,” the Chief Minister said.

Namsoong and Loosong, significant cultural and agricultural festivals in Sikkim, celebrate the arrival of the new year and mark the end of the harvest season. These festivals play a vital role in uniting communities and fostering a sense of pride in Sikkim’s heritage.



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