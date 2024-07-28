Sikkim CM meets newly-appointed Governor Om Prakash Mathur, discusses tourism and agriculture
In a meeting held on July 28 in New Delhi, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang congratulated the newly-appointed Governor Om Prakash Mathur. The discussion focused on tourism, agriculture, and other vital sectors for the state's growth.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on July 28, paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, at his residence in New Delhi and held discussions on tourism, agricultural, and various other sectors.
CM Tamang congratulated and extended best wishes to the Governor on behalf of the people of the state. Taking to Facebook, he wrote, "On behalf of the people and the government of Sikkim, I extend our heartiest congratulations, warm welcome, and best wishes to Om Prakash Mathur on his appointment as the Governor of Sikkim."
The Sikkim CM also discussed several matters related to Sikkim's tourism, agricultural, and various other sectors with the Governor who extended support and commitment to provide guidance and necessary assistance to Sikkim.
"Overall, the meeting was fruitful and reassuring, with a shared vision of advancing Sikkim's tourism and allied sectors and ensuring the prosperity of the state and the people," CM Tamang also added.
He was accompanied by Chief Secretary, Principal RC and Secretary CMO.
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