Sikkim CM meets newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, stresses inclusive, globally competitive academic ecosystem

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today received the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, Prof. Santanu Kumar Swain, at his official residence, marking a significant step toward enhancing the higher education landscape in the state.

Prof. Swain was accompanied by his spouse, Smt. Taranibala Narendra Mahapatra, Registrar In-Charge Prof. Laxuman Sharma, and Assistant Professor Dr. Pradip Tripathi. The Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the delegation and expressed optimism about the university’s future under Prof. Swain’s stewardship.

Focus on Academic Growth and Innovation

In a post shared on his official social media page, CM Tamang described the meeting as “a pleasure” and noted that discussions focused on elevating academic standards, expanding avenues for research and innovation, and fostering a nurturing environment for students.

“Such interactions are truly invaluable, paving the way for collaborative efforts that will significantly shape a progressive, inclusive, and globally competitive academic ecosystem in Sikkim,” the Chief Minister said. He emphasized that the ecosystem would empower students to become responsible leaders, innovators, and contributors to society.

The meeting underscores the state government’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacities and promoting excellence in higher education