Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with the senior women’s football team of the state on December 8 and extended best wishes as they prepare to compete in the final round of the 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship for the Raj Mata Juabai Trophy 2024-25.

The team, led by head coach Puspa Gurung and accompanied by other officials, will represent Sikkim in the prestigious tournament to be held in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, starting December 11.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sikkim chief minister expressed his pride in the team’s achievements and their dedication to the sport.

“It was a pleasure to meet and interact with the team. I encourage them to continue exemplifying true sportsmanship and dedication. My best wishes are with them for their success in the championship,” he said.