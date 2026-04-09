Sikkim CM meets Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia; discusses tourism, infrastructure, and development priorities

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a cordial meeting with Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on April 9, where the two leaders discussed key developmental priorities aimed at accelerating Sikkim’s growth.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in meaningful discussions on crucial sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure, along with a comprehensive review of ongoing and upcoming development projects in the state. The interaction underscored the shared commitment of the state and central governments to fostering sustainable and inclusive progress in Sikkim.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed his gratitude for the continued support extended by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) towards the state’s advancement. He also outlined the Sikkim government’s vision for holistic and sustainable development, emphasising initiatives such as organic farming, youth empowerment, and the effective implementation of welfare and infrastructure projects.

Highlighting Sikkim’s potential as a premier tourist destination, Tamang invited the Union Minister to visit the state and experience its natural beauty and serene environment. The invitation reflects the state’s efforts to further strengthen tourism as a key driver of economic growth.

Union Minister Scindia assured his full support to Sikkim’s developmental initiatives and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the North Eastern region. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing optimism about enhanced collaboration for the overall growth of Sikkim and the wider Northeast.