Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that individuals below the age of 21 years will not be allowed entry into pubs, discos, and bars across the state.

The decision, aimed at promoting safety and upholding Sikkimese values, follows the CM's recent directive requiring such establishments to close by 11 PM.

Speaking at Gangyap Namsoong celebration at Gangyap, under the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency in the state, CM Tamang appealed to bar and restaurant owners to refrain from serving alcohol to students, warning that any violation of these regulations would result in the immediate cancellation of trade licenses, with no possibility of renewal.

“Any trade stakeholders found flouting the norms may face legal consequences, including the cancellation of their trade license,” the CM said.

To ensure compliance, CM Tamang stressed the importance of mandatory identification checks for all patrons. “We urge hotel and bar owners to compulsorily check the identity of an individual, in any form, before allowing him/her into the premises,” he added.