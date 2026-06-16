Sikkim CM offers prayers at Rumtek Monastery on 17th Karmapa's birth anniversary

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 16 visited the revered Rumtek Monastery and offered prayers on the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Ogyen Trinley Dorje.

During the visit, the Chief Minister sought blessings in the presence of Goshri Gyaltsab Rinpoche and prayed for the well-being, long life, and continued spiritual guidance of the Buddhist leader.

Sharing details of the visit, Tamang said he prayed for peace, harmony, and the welfare of all beings, while expressing hope that the teachings of Buddhism would continue to inspire compassion, wisdom, and universal brotherhood.

"May the timeless teachings of the Dharma continue to illuminate our lives, guiding us towards compassion, wisdom, and the spirit of universal brotherhood," the Chief Minister said.

The birth anniversary of the 17th Karmapa is observed with deep religious devotion across the Himalayan region and the global Buddhist community. Special prayers and ceremonies are held at monasteries, including Rumtek Monastery, which serves as the traditional seat of the Karmapa lineage in Sikkim.

Tamang also called upon people to uphold the values of peace, compassion, and harm