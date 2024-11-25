Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on November 25 expressed optimism about the state's economic future following a meeting with a delegation from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in New Delhi.

The delegation shared an inspiring vision for transforming Sikkim into a leading investment hub, focusing on innovative ideas designed to create and boost employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

Encouraged by the proposal, Chief Minister Tamang extended an invitation to the PHDCCI delegation to visit Sikkim for further discussions. "I am pleased with the vision they have for our state and look forward to welcoming them to Sikkim. Their visit will allow us to explore a more detailed and comprehensive plan tailored to our state's specific needs," said Tamang.

The chief minister said that the collaboration would focus on charting a clear roadmap for future development, with an emphasis on sustainable growth and youth empowerment in the region.