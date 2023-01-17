Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on January 16 directed departments concerned to timely implement the DISHA schemes in the state.

The CM said this during a meeting of the State-level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) which was held under his chairmanship at Samman Bhawan.

As per an official statement, the Tamang also facilitated interactive sessions with the members wherein each national and state government scheme was discussed in detail.

''The CM called for timely implementation of all the schemes through systematic monitoring and hand-holding by the concerned departments,'' the official statement said.

The CM also called for improved coordination between the implementing departments and the MLAs, so that they are well informed about the schemes and programmes to benefit the people at large.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang also shared that it was a matter of great pride that Sikkim would host two meetings under India's G20 Presidency in the month of March.

Following this, the Sikkim CM urged all the departments and stakeholders to come together and make the event a success.

Meanwhile, Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, RDD, D. Anandan in his welcome address said that the objective of the DISHA Committee was to ensure the quality of expenditure, particularly in the context of optimization of public funds under different programmes of the central government.

Later, a detailed presentation was made by heads of concerned departments on the plans, progress, and achievements for the year 2022-2023 on schemes under the state-level DISHA.

Also read: Sikkim: Rice distributed free of cost to beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act