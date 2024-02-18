Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, alongside his cabinet ministers on February 18 took part in a spirited 2 km fun run organized by Gangtok Smart City Development Ltd. The event, titled 'West Point Sarthi' run, marked the inauguration of a much-awaited multi-level parking complex in Gangtok this morning.

A remarkable crowd of around 1,800 participants, including renowned model Milind Soman, joined in the 10 km run, representing various corners of the country.

Addressing the gathering at the multi-level parking complex's inauguration, Chief Minister Tamang expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the Sikkim Sarathi run stating the significant turnout across diverse age groups. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the participants and winners, applauding their dedication to fostering a healthier community.

Kumar Manish, the Vice President of Mesaso Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, highlighted the multi-level parking complex's pivotal role in alleviating Gangtok's persistent parking challenges. With a capacity to accommodate 400 vehicles, this project, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model between West Point and Gangtok Smart City Development Ltd., promises to provide a sustainable solution to the city's parking woes.