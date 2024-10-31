Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is redefining leadership in Sikkim with his hands-on approach and commitment to community engagement. Distinct from many of his counterparts, Tamang actively participates in local events and initiatives, demonstrating a leadership style that resonates deeply with the people.

One of the most striking examples of his commitment to community welfare was on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, when he paused his security convoy to facilitate the smooth passage of participants in the “Run for Unity” marathon. This gesture not only showcased his dedication to promoting unity and fitness but also highlighted his willingness to engage with citizens directly.

National Unity Day is celebrated in India on October 31. Introduced by the Government of India in 2014, this day commemorates the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a crucial role in the political integration of India. The occasion serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the nation in facing threats to its unity and security.

The Home Ministry of India has emphasized that National Unity Day provides an opportunity to reaffirm the country’s commitment to integrity. A pledge is read out in government offices, wherein officials dedicate themselves to preserving the nation's unity and strive to spread this message among fellow countrymen. The pledge honors Patel’s vision and actions, emphasizing the collective responsibility to ensure the country’s internal security.

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