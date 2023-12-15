In a two-day visit to the cultural heartland of Varanasi, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his reverence for the historical significance of the city, lauding its rich leaders who have shaped the destiny of the nation. Speaking at Smt. Pyari Devi Intermediate College, Chief Minister Tamang highlighted the transformative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose constituency is the holy city of Varanasi.

"I bow down to PM Modi in this holy land and appreciate all the people who have contributed to making Uttar Pradesh an Uttam Pradesh," remarked Tamang.

Speaking about the profound history of Varanasi, the Chief Minister drew attention to the illustrious leaders born on its sacred soil, including Lal Bahadur Shastri, Madan Mohan Malviya, Munshi Premchand, Harishchandra, Kalidas, Tulsidas and Kabirdas.

"I bow down to them in this holy land," said Tamang, acknowledging the deep-rooted connections between the city's music, culture and its influential figures.

Expressing gratitude for being part of the event, Tamang credited the efforts of Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, stating, "All of this has happened because of the efforts of the Governor of Sikkim and we are honored and grateful to him."

Praising the exceptional talent of students at Smt. Pyari Devi Intermediate College, Tamang shared his inspiration and motivation drawn from their achievements. "I bow down in the land of Varanasi and Maa Ganga and I express my pranam to all the leaders and people from this holy land," he added.

Tamang urged everyone to use time wisely stating its importance in achieving success. He paid homage to Governor Acharya highlighting his dedication to education and societal welfare. "On this earth, we should move with time, as it binds us to its passage," stated the Chief Minister.