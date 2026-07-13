Sikkim CM pays tribute to Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya on Bhanu Jayanti

On the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on July 13 extended warm greetings to the people of the state and paid tribute to Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, honouring the pioneering Nepali poet on his 213th birth anniversary.

In his message, the Chief Minister described Bhanubhakta Acharya as the father of modern Nepali literature, whose timeless literary contributions continue to inspire generations while strengthening the cultural and linguistic identity of Nepali-speaking communities across the world.

He said Bhanu Jayanti is not merely a celebration of a literary icon but a reminder of the enduring power of language, literature, and culture in building a united and progressive society. He also acknowledged the significant role played by writers, scholars, and poets in preserving traditions, nurturing creativity, and passing on values and wisdom to future generations.

Reflecting on the legacy of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, the Chief Minister urged the people of Sikkim to reaffirm their commitment to protecting and promoting the Nepali language and its rich literary heritage.

He particularly encouraged the younger generation to embrace their linguistic and cultural roots and contribute meaningfully to the continued growth of Nepali literature.

Conveying his best wishes on the occasion, Tamang expressed hope that the celebration of Bhanu Jayanti would inspire peace, wisdom, and a deeper appreciation of the shared cultural identity that binds the people of the region together.