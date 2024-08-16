Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed deep honor at attending the Prarthana Sabha dedicated to Bharat Ratna, the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his 6th Punya Tithi. The event was held at Sadaiv Atal, Rajghat, New Delhi.

The ceremony was attended by several eminent dignitaries, including the President of India, Droupadi Murmu; Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar; Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla; and Deputy Speaker of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh. Other Union Ministers and distinguished guests were also present.

Chief Minister Tamang highlighted Vajpayee's extraordinary vision and his profound impact on India's politics and economic field. "Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was a statesman of exceptional integrity and compassion," said Tamang. "His leadership and strategic foresight have left an indelible mark on our nation."