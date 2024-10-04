Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid tribute to the victims of the October 4 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), expressing deep sympathy for the families who lost loved ones and recognising the long-term impact on survivors. He acknowledged the grief endured by those affected, stating, "Our thoughts remain with those who continue to bear the heavy burden of grief."

Tamang also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for their ongoing support. He praised the Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), NGOs, and volunteers for their relentless efforts in the restoration and rescue operations.

In a message emphasising unity, Tamang highlighted the importance of collective resilience in times of tragedy, reinforcing the state's commitment to stand together through the recovery process. "Though words may never fully express the magnitude of our collective loss, we stand together in remembrance and support."