On the birth anniversary of Late Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari, the second Chief Minister of Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid tribute to the leader whose visionary efforts transformed the state’s history. Bhandari, born on October 5, 1940, served as Chief Minister from 1979 to 1994 and left lasting mark on Sikkim's development.

In his Facebook post, CM Tamang highlighted Bhandari’s commitment to the welfare of the people and his farsighted vision that resulted in significant achievements, notably the inclusion of the Nepali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. This monumental act safeguarded the linguistic rights of the Nepali-speaking community and elevated their cultural identity on a national platform.

“Our government observes ‘Shri Bhandari Jayanti’ as a humble tribute to his enduring legacy,” said Tamang. He also announced the launch of the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme aimed at providing Sikkim's brightest students with opportunities for higher studies in prestigious universities worldwide.

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