Marking the auspicious occasion of Lakshmi Puja, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Doley performed traditional cow worship rituals alongside his family members on Friday.

The ceremony, deeply rooted in local customs, took place as part of the broader Lakshmi Puja celebrations across the state.

"Tradition is the timeless thread that binds us to our roots, grounding us in heritage and faith," said CM Tamang, emphasising the cultural significance of the ritual.

The Chief Minister highlighted how these practices help preserve cultural identity. "Through these sacred acts, we expressed gratitude and sought blessings, nurturing the divine connections that guide and sustain us," he added.

The cow worship ceremony considered a symbol of prosperity in Hindu tradition, remains an integral part of Sikkim's religious fabric, particularly during major festivals.