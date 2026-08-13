Sikkim CM pitches Pakyong as model district, calls for united development push

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on August 13 called for a coordinated effort by elected representatives, government officials and residents to develop Pakyong into a model district, with infrastructure, healthcare, tourism and public services among the key areas of focus.

Tamang was speaking at Government Senior Secondary School, Mamring, during a pre-Independence Day programme and football tournament organised by the Independence Day Celebration Committee (IDCC) of the Rhenock constituency.

Pakyong was established as a separate district in December 2021. Recalling the progress made since its formation, Tamang said the district's next phase of development would require a shared vision and greater coordination among stakeholders.

He pointed to several major projects under development, including the district hospital, the new district administrative centre and the Chief Minister's Model School at Assam Lingzey. He said these projects would strengthen the district's institutional infrastructure and improve access to public services.

The chief minister said the government was also working to improve urban amenities, healthcare, tourism infrastructure and road connectivity across Pakyong. He reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening public services and providing assistance to patients who require financial or other support for treatment.

Tamang said development could not be pursued in isolation and urged public representatives to work together instead of focusing on individual priorities.

"Unity and collective responsibility" would be essential to making Pakyong a model district, he said, calling on elected representatives and residents to contribute towards that goal.

Referring to Sikkim's progress over the past five decades, Tamang said the state's development had been driven by the collective contribution of its people. He called for the same spirit of cooperation to continue as the state enters its next phase of growth.

The chief minister also appealed to residents to participate in the state-level Tiranga Yatra on August 14, saying their involvement would strengthen the spirit of the Independence Day celebrations.

During the programme, Tamang was felicitated by the Rhenock Tourism Development Society and IDCC 2026 for his contribution to tourism promotion and development across different parts of the constituency. The organisers also recognised his role in supporting local livelihoods, community development, economic self-reliance and public welfare.

Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Namcheybong MLA Raju Basnet; Agriculture, Horticulture, AH&VS and Fisheries Minister and Chujachen MLA Puran Gurung; senior district officials, elected representatives, former MLAs, panchayat members and residents attended the programme.