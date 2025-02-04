Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who also serves as the president of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), marked the party’s 13th Foundation Day by expressing gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their unwavering support. Reflecting on the party’s resounding victory in the 2024 elections, where SKM secured 54.99% of the vote, Tamang reaffirmed his dedication to the state and, in particular, to the people of Rhenock, the constituency he represents.

In his message, Tamang acknowledged concerns among Rhenock residents regarding his absence from direct interactions since the election but assured them that their welfare remains a priority. "The people of Rhenock may feel that their elected representative has not met them personally, but rest assured, I am always with you. The trust you have placed in me is something I will never break. I will work tirelessly to transform Rhenock," he stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized that while his responsibilities extend across the entire state, the administrative framework, including cabinet secretaries and officials, continues to work diligently for Rhenock’s development. Looking ahead, he reassured the constituency that their trust in him would yield positive results. "By the 2029 elections, I am confident that the youth of Rhenock will emerge as leaders, and SKM will remain steadfast in its commitment to the people," he added.

Reflecting on SKM’s journey, Tamang lauded the party’s accomplishments between 2019 and 2024, culminating in a historic mandate where it won 31 out of 32 seats in the state assembly. "Our victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the SKM team. We will continue working for the betterment of Sikkim," he affirmed.