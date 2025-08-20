Sikkim to honour Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Dil Kumari Bhandari with 'Nepali Birasad Sangrakshan Upadi'

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced that the prestigious title of “Nepali Birasad Sangrakshan Upadi” will be conferred posthumously upon former Chief Minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari and former Member of Parliament Dil Kumari Bhandari.

The historic announcement has touched the hearts of the people of Sikkim as well as the Nepali-speaking community across India.

The honour will officially be bestowed on August 20, 2026, in recognition of their lifelong dedication and contributions to the promotion and preservation of the Nepali language.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Tamang said that this special recognition is a way of expressing gratitude to two of the tallest leaders from Sikkim who not only transformed the political and social landscape of the state but also gave the Nepali language its rightful place in the national arena. He described Nar Bahadur Bhandari as a leader whose vision, courage, and relentless efforts gave Sikkim and the Gorkha community a strong voice in Indian politics. Dil Kumari Bhandari, on the other hand, was remembered as a trailblazer who fought tirelessly for the recognition of Nepali as one of the official languages of India under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Nar Bahadur Bhandari, who served as the Chief Minister of Sikkim for more than 14 years, is remembered for his pioneering leadership and his unmatched commitment to the welfare of the people. He played a key role in uniting the Nepali-speaking population and giving them a strong identity within the Indian democratic framework. Dil Kumari Bhandari, as the first woman Member of Parliament from Sikkim, etched her name in history as a fearless leader who consistently raised the issue of language, culture, and identity in the highest forums of the nation.

The Chief Minister said that the “Nepali Birasad Sangrakshan Upadi” is not just an award, but a mark of respect and a reminder of the sacrifices and struggles that went into securing a dignified status for the Nepali language. He noted that their tireless efforts culminated in 1992, when Nepali was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, a milestone achievement that continues to benefit generations.