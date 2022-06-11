Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang officially inaugurated the Himalaya Rispanna Reshidhara Jalseva Yojana at Reshi, Rhenock today.

Middle Tarpin, Mandir Dara, Lower Tarpin, and Salghari are the four wards of Tarpun GPU that will benefit from the yojana's wastewater management system. There are 343 households in all, with a total population of 1360 people.

The yojana is made up of seven tanks, each with a sediment settler that filters out suspended materials from the water supply. The "settler" is a wastewater-treatment technique that uses sedimentation to remove suspended solids.

These sediments can clog valves, disable osmosis and UV purification, and degrade hot water filters, causing harm to appliances.

The Himalaya rispanna reshidhara jalseva yojana is a pilot project for residents of rhenock that was started by the Agarwal brothers in honour of their late parents who wanted to offer clean water to the people of Rhenock. Ram avatar Agarwal, Santosh Kumar Agarwal, Sunil Kumar Agarwal, and Anup Kumar Agarwal are the four Agarwal brothers that funded the project.

A plantation drive was held in the presence of the chief minister and MLAs, as well as blessings from sri sri 1008 mataji and the chief minister, during the program.

The chief minister then went on to inaugurate the sagy house of Bhotay Darjee, which is located in the Rhenock bazaar ward.

Bhotay Darjee, a senior man who is deaf and hard of hearing, lives with his elder brother and relies on his tailoring skills to support himself.