Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and Governor Mathur lead International Yoga Day celebrations in state

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 21 participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations held at the indoor hall of Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries including Governor Om Prakash Mathur, cabinet ministers, Lok Sabha MP, MLAs, senior officials, students, and members of the public.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness to be part of the celebration, which was held with great enthusiasm and unity. “Delighted to join the Hon’ble Governor Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji, my Cabinet colleagues, MP (Lok Sabha), MLAs, dignitaries, Chief Secretary, DGP, officials, and students for the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations,” he said.

During his address, the Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in promoting yoga on the global stage. “I wholeheartedly applaud the initiative of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who strived towards providing international recognition to the ancient practice of Yoga, the heritage and glory of our country,” he added.

The event included a live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from Vishakapatnam. In his message, the Prime Minister spoke about the growing acceptance of yoga across the globe. “After 11 years, yoga is now woven into the lives of millions worldwide,” he said, calling this year’s edition "Yoga for Humanity 2.0". He emphasized how yoga continues to connect people across cultures and countries, spreading a message of health, peace, and balance.

CM Tamang also thanked the National Ayush Mission and the Health and Family Welfare Department of Sikkim for organizing the event smoothly and effectively. “I extend a debt of gratitude to the National Ayush Mission under the Health and Family Welfare department for organizing the event,” he said.

The celebration at Paljor Stadium included demonstrations of various yoga asanas and breathing exercises. Students and yoga practitioners performed in groups, following trained instructors. The event highlighted the importance of integrating yoga into daily life to enhance mental and physical well-being.

Over the years, the International Day of Yoga has become a key annual event in Sikkim’s calendar, drawing wide participation from all sections of society. The government of Sikkim has also been promoting yoga through schools and community health programs, in line with the national objectives.

The message of the day was clear; yoga is not just a form of exercise, but a tool for inner peace and harmony.