In a public address during the Janta Bhetghat public outreach programme, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 28 tackled the pressing issue of the Birth & Death Registration Amendment Act 2023. He reassured the people of Sikkim that the state government had coordinated with the central government to ensure the smooth implementation of the act, stating that the use of "Sikkimese-Indian" identity in registration forms would safeguard their interests.

Addressing concerns raised by the opposition, the Chief Minister contended that their apprehensions were unfounded, characterizing their objections as attempts at creating unnecessary propaganda. He maintained that the newly amended act would not harm the interests of the state or its citizens.

However, it is noteworthy that Sikkim's civil society organization, Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj, along with other opposition parties, has expressed skepticism regarding the implementation of the Birth & Death Registration Amendment Act 2023. They argue that the matter falls under the concurrent list, giving the state substantial authority in its enforcement. They urged the government to exercise caution and not hastily accept the act without thorough discussion.

The primary concern raised by the opposition revolves around the potential impact of the act on the state's laws, particularly Rule 4(4) and the older statutes established under Sikkim's safeguarding Article 371 F. They emphasized the need for detailed deliberations and discussions before its implementation, highlighting Sikkim's unique status as a distinct state.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, holds significant implications for the people of Sikkim. The act allows for the use of a birth certificate as a single document for various purposes, including admission to educational institutions, obtaining a driving license, being included in the voter list, obtaining an Aadhaar number, registering marriages, and securing government employment. It is scheduled to come into force on October 1, 2023.