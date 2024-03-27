In a flurry of political activity marking the culmination of the nomination process, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, colloquially known as PS Tamang, is set to file his nomination for the Rhenock constituency today at the Pakyong District Administration Centre. The filing, scheduled for March 27, comes as the final day for submitting nominations draws to a close.

This move follows Tamang's strategic submission of his candidacy for the Soreng-Chakung constituency on March 26, which he lodged at the Soreng District Administration Centre. In a notable development, he concurrently announced his intent to contest from the Rhenock constituency, amplifying the stakes in the upcoming 11th Assembly Elections.

Earlier in the political arena, on March 21, Singtam Khamdong MLA MK Sharma made waves by aligning with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party. Joining him were retired Superintendent Engineer Sonam Dorjee Bhutia from Tathangchen and Tara Bhattarai, all bolstering the ranks of the SDF.

In a preceding pivotal moment on March 20, Sikkim witnessed significant shifts in its political landscape as several influential figures crossed party lines. Raju Basnett, former Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, Chewang Gyatso Bhutia, former Rural Development Department Secretary, Gopal Baraily, former MLA, Bharti Sharma, former SKM Working President, and Hemendra Adhikari, SDF party's CLC President, all threw their support behind the ruling SKM party.

Amidst these maneuvers, the political atmosphere in Sikkim remains charged as the state braces for the forthcoming elections. The flurry of nominations, alliances, and strategic affiliations underscores the high stakes and intense competition characterizing the state's political arena.