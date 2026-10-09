Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang announces relief, housing support for Rimbi landslide victims

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on October 9 visited landslide-hit Rimbi village in the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency to assess the damage and meet families affected by the recent disaster.

Although no casualties were reported, several families suffered damage to their houses and belongings, while some lost their homes entirely.

During the visit, the state government extended immediate financial assistance to affected households through cheques and cash from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The assistance was determined in accordance with government norms and the extent of damage suffered by each family.

As part of long-term rehabilitation measures, land allotment orders were also distributed to eligible families under the Sikkim Garib Aawas Yojana (SGAY).

The government will facilitate the construction of new houses for families whose homes were completely destroyed, with the aim of ensuring safe and secure shelter for those affected by the landslide.

Tamang assured the affected families of continued government support throughout the rehabilitation process. He also acknowledged the contributions of government officials, non-governmental organisations, individuals and members of various political parties who came forward to assist the victims.

The visit comes as the state government continues its efforts to provide relief and rehabilitation to families affected by the landslide.

The government reiterated that the safety, dignity and well-being of residents remain its priority, with immediate relief and long-term housing support forming key components of the response in Rimbi.