On the auspicious occasion of Losar and Sonam Lochhar, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang attended the consecration ceremony of the Endum Chorten at Enchey monastery this morning.

HE Kyabje Tinkey Gonjang Rinpoche consecrated the Endum Chorten - Stupa of reconciliation at Enchey monastery.

Also present were Minister Mr Sonam Lama, Minister Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, Secretary Ecclesiastical Department, senior champolas, monks and devotees.

Endum Chorten is one of the Eight Great Stupas, symbolizing a pivotal moment in Sangha history. It commemorates the Buddha's successful reconciliation of disputing factions within the Sangha, resolving enmity instigated by Devadatta.

This stupa, at Enchey Monastery, characterized by four octagonal steps, stands as a profound monument with various symbolic meanings which are given for the four levels of eight sided steps, totalling to thirty-two in number.

It was built based on divination by HE Kyabje Tinkey Gonjang Rinpoche and the Neychung, aiming to avert future strife.

The construction was supported by the Duchi of Enchey Gonpa who has provided the land on which the Chorten is built and the fund provided by the State Government led by Chief Minister Mr Prem Tamang for the construction of the Chorten, so that it benefits the people of Sikkim and the world at large.

After offering prayers at the monastery and Endum Chorten, the Chief Minister handed over grant in aid to various religious institutions under the Ecclesiastical department.

The Enchey monastery family expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his contribution which made this construction possible for the well being of everyone especially Sikkim and the Sikkimese people.

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