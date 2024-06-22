Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on June 22 attended a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with the chief ministers, finance ministers, and senior officials from various states at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, stating that he emphasised the vital role of cooperative federalism.

Taking to Facebook, the Sikkim chief minister said, “In my address, I extended my congratulations to the Finance Minister and underscored the vital role of cooperative federalism. I presented Sikkim’s pressing concerns, urging their favorable consideration in the Union Budget 2024-25.”

Furthermore, CM Tamang informed that he urged the Centre to extend an additional special grant to support long-term recovery efforts due to the severe impact of the South Lhonak Lake outburst, which resulted in massive flooding and widespread destruction across Sikkim.

“I called for an additional special grant to support long-term recovery efforts and emphasized the urgent need to restore NH10, Sikkim’s primary arterial road,” he added.

The Sikkim CM also highlighted the risks posed by heavy rainfall and advocated for sustainable, lasting solutions. He added, “The significant cost disparity in construction and maintenance in Sikkim was another major concern, and I requested that this be considered in planning rehabilitation efforts.”

To compensate for the annual revenue loss from the Teesta III project, CM Tamang informed that he riveted the attention of the concerned authorities to the need for compensation and called for a review of the shortfall in IGST settlements for 2023-24.

He also requested higher allocation for Sikkim, acknowledging the positive impact of long-term interest-free loans for capital expenditure. “Additionally, I proposed retaining the borrowing limit for states and increasing assistance under the National Social Assistance Programme,” he stated.

“I am confident that the forthcoming budget will address these issues and promote growth and welfare in our state,” he concluded.