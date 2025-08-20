Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang calls for global unity on 34th Nepali Bhasha Samman Diwas

On the occasion of the 34th Nepali Bhasha Samman Diwas, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended warm greetings to the people of Sikkim and the wider Nepali-speaking community across the globe, urging them to safeguard and strengthen their linguistic and cultural identity through unity.

Addressing the significance of the day, Tamang described it as more than just a commemoration—it is a testament to the struggles, sacrifices, and resilience of the Nepali-speaking community. He reminded citizens that the recognition of the Nepali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution was the result of tireless efforts and sacrifices made by generations of leaders, scholars, writers, and activists.

“Their determination and dedication ensured that the Nepali language earned its rightful place both nationally and globally. Their contributions will remain immortal in history and in the hearts of every Nepali speaker,” the Chief Minister stated.

He further stressed that the responsibility now lies with the present generation to preserve, nurture, and proudly carry forward the legacy of the language. Calling the Nepali tongue a symbol of pride, identity, and cultural heritage, Tamang appealed to all Nepali-speaking communities worldwide to remain united in efforts to make the language stronger, more prosperous, and more respected on the global stage.